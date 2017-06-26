Michael McCarthy convicted of murder in 2-year-old Bella Bond's death

Story highlights McCarthy faces a mandatory life sentence; his lawyer says he will appeal

Bella's partially decomposed body was found in trash a bag off the coast of Deer Island

(CNN) The man convicted Monday of killing Bella Bond now faces an automatic life sentence for the 2-year-old's death.

Michael McCarthy was found guilty of second-degree murder for the death of Bella, whose remains were found two years ago in a trash bag near Boston.

In Massachusetts, a conviction for second-degree murder carries an automatic sentence of life in prison.

Suffolk County prosecutors said McCarthy, the then-boyfriend of Bella's mother Rachelle Bond, killed Bella, put the toddler's body in a trash bag and dumped it into the water near Deer Island.

After the verdict, Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel F. Conley thanked the jurors.

