Michael McCarthy convicted of murder in 2-year-old Bella Bond's death

Story highlights McCarthy was the boyfriend of Bella Bond's mother at the time of the girl's death

Bella's partially decomposed body was found in trash a bag off the coast of Deer Island

(CNN) Michael McCarthy was found guilty of second-degree murder Monday in the death of 2-year-old Bella Bond, whose remains were found in a trash bag two years ago near Boston.

Suffolk County prosecutors argued McCarthy, the then-boyfriend of Bella's mother Rachelle Bond, killed Bella and then put her body in a trash bag and dumped it into the water near Shore Island.

McCarthy's defense attorneys said the charge was largely based on the word of Rachelle Bond, a "scheming, manipulative woman" who lied about her daughter's death to cover up her own responsibility.

Rachelle Bond has pleaded guilty to charges including being an accessory after the fact to murder. As part of a deal with prosecutors, she testified during the trial and will be sentenced to probation.

The disturbing saga began two years ago when an unidentified toddler's partially decomposed body was found in a trash bag off the shoreline of Deer Island in Boston.

