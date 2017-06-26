Story highlights The trial is scheduled for a Phoenix federal courtroom

(CNN) Joe Arpaio, the former Arizona sheriff nationally known for his tough immigration stance and his outspoken support for President Donald Trump's policies, faces trial in Phoenix on Monday accused of criminal contempt of court.

Prosecutors charge that Arpaio disobeyed a court order by continuing to make immigration arrests after he was ordered to stop -- and that his actions violated a court order made in a racial profiling case.

Arpaio contends that while he continued to carry out patrols despite the order, he did not intentionally disobey it, CNN affiliate KNXV reported.

If convicted in federal court, Arpaio could be sentenced to up to six months in jail.

Arpaio had served as the sheriff of Phoenix's Maricopa County for 24 years. But he failed to gain a seventh term in November when he lost to Democrat Paul Penzone, a former Phoenix policeman.

