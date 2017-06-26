Story highlights Edwards in New Zealand supporting Lions

(CNN) Alex Edwards had arrived in Auckland at around teatime. The Briton had envisioned spending this dark wintry night with hundreds of fellow rugby union fans, but instead found himself in an empty car park.

Little did the 31-year-old know, however, that a few hours later he would end up sleeping in the home of two New Zealand stars.

Edwards, who has taken a 12-month sabbatical from an IT job in London, is traveling around New Zealand in a camper van, following the British and Irish Lions -- a team made up of the best players from Britain and Ireland -- during their five-week tour of the country.

Earlier this month, on the eve of the Lions' pre-Test warm-up match with the Auckland Blues, Edwards drove to Ponsonby Rugby Club near Eden Park, the country's largest stadium.

"I was expecting a car park full of Lions fans but there was no-one there," Edwards tells CNN.

Alex Edwards pictured outside his campervan with fellow Lions fans he has met while in New Zealand

