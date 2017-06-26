Story highlights Jordan Spieth wins 10th PGA Tour title

Only Tiger Woods won more before 24

(CNN) His peers are calling him "golden child" as Jordan Spieth's 10th PGA Tour win led to renewed comparisons with Tiger Woods.

The Texan mirrored his first title in 2013 by holing out from a bunker, this time in a playoff to beat Daniel Berger in the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands.

The toss of the club, the dash from the sand and the celebratory body-slam with caddie Michael Greller was a reminder Spieth is still only 23.

The significance of his win is striking -- the only other player to win at least 10 times before the age of 24 is Woods. The 14-time major champion went on to win 15 times before his 24th birthday.

Wouldn't be surprised if @JordanSpieth just holed this bunker shot — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) June 25, 2017

