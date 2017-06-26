What a shot! 33 amazing sports photos
Kevin Harvick and his crew celebrate in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series race in Sonoma, California, on Sunday, June 25. It was Harvick's first win of the season and his first career win at Sonoma Raceway.
"Star Wars" stormtroopers escort umpires to home plate before a Major League Baseball game in Phoenix on Saturday, June 24. It was "Star Wars Night" at Chase Field.
Belgium's Alix Gerniers, left, is fouled by Malaysia's Nurul Mansur during a Hockey World League game on Saturday, June 24.
Fans react as a foul ball lands near them in Baltimore on Thursday, June 22.
Jordan Spieth celebrates with his caddie, Michael Greller, after holing a bunker shot to win the Travelers Championship on Sunday, June 25. The shot came on the first playoff hole against Daniel Berger.
Juliano Antonio Da Silva falls during a Professional Bull Riders event in Toronto on Saturday, June 24.
A Maori warrior greets rugby player Rory Best during a pre-match ceremony in Hamilton, New Zealand, on Tuesday, June 20. Best plays for the British & Irish Lions, who are touring New Zealand this month.
Oakland pitcher Sonny Gray tags out Alen Henson of the Chicago White Sox during a Major League Baseball game on Sunday, June 25.
Swimmers begin the Monte-Cristo Challenge, a swimming event off the coast of Marseille, France, on Friday, June 23.
The bat shatters in Javier Baez's hand during a Major League game in Chicago on Tuesday, June 20.
Nathon Allen reacts after winning the 400 meters at Jamaica's National Championships on Sunday, June 25.
Slovenian canoeist Anze Bercic competes at a World Cup event in Augsburg, Germany, on Sunday, June 25.
Former NBA star Jermaine O'Neal throws down a dunk during a Big 3 basketball game in New York on Sunday, June 25. The three-on-three basketball league, featuring many former NBA stars, made its debut last week.
Cody Bellinger, a star rookie on the Los Angeles Dodgers, reacts after a flyout on Thursday, June 22. He's already hit 24 home runs this season.
NFL quarterback Tom Brady is greeted by fans during a promotional event in Shanghai, China, on Tuesday, June 20.
China's Jianhao Liang, right, competes against Hong Kong's Ho Tin Low during the Asian Fencing Championships on Tuesday, June 20.
Houston's George Springer falls to the ground after his hand was hit by a pitch in Oakland, California, on Thursday, June 22. The injury forced him to leave the game, but X-rays were negative.
Sydney's Isaac Heeney, left, and Essendon's Mark Baguley collide during an Australian Football League match on Friday, June 23.
Portugal soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo kisses a young girl before a Confederations Cup match in Moscow on Wednesday, June 21.
A gymnast performs on a trampoline at the Petit Palais, a museum in Paris, on Friday, June 23. There were sporting events across Paris to promote the city's bid for the 2024 Olympics.
Minnesota second baseman Brian Dozier can't come up with a catch during a Major League game in Cleveland on Sunday, June 25.
Japanese badminton player Akane Yamaguchi hits a return during the Australian Open final on Sunday, June 25. Yamaguchi lost to Nozomi Okuhara.
Congo's Mulumba Mbaya, in blue, boxes Egypt's Eslam Ahmed Aly Mohamed during the African Championships on Saturday, June 24.
Washington center fielder Michael Taylor leaps for a ball during a Major League game on Saturday, June 24. Cincinnati's Scooter Gennett doubled on the play.
French long jumper T.M. Kabwatanda competes at the European Team Championships in Lille, France, on Friday, June 23.
Miami pitcher Jose Urena sprays water while walking to the mound at Marlins Park on Friday, June 23. He went on to pitch six shutout innings against the Chicago Cubs.
Hurdlers race at the European Team Championships on Friday, June 23.
A line judge backs away as Grigor Dimitrov plays a shot at the Aegon Championships in London on Wednesday, June 21.
Alysia Montano is five months pregnant, but that didn't keep her from running the 800 meters at the USA Track & Field Championships on Thursday, June 22. She also ran a race in 2014 when she was eight months pregnant.
