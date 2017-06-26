Story highlights Trump tweeted earlier this month that he planned to nominate Wray

Wray represented Gov. Chris Christie during the "Bridgegate" investigation

(CNN) Nearly three weeks after President Donald Trump broke the news of his pick for a new FBI director on Twitter, the White House announced Monday that it has sent Christopher Wray's nomination to the Senate for confirmation.

Trump tweeted earlier this month that he planned to nominate Wray, a white-collar defense lawyer and former federal prosecutor, and the White House put out a formal statement hours later, calling him an "impeccably qualified individual." But it was unclear at the time whether Wray had completed any of the arduous vetting paperwork.

Wray, who served in the Justice Department under former President George W. Bush, said Monday evening he was "honored and humbled" to be nominated.

"From my earliest days working with agents as a line prosecutor to my time working with them at the Department of Justice in the aftermath of 9/11, I have been inspired by the men and women of the FBI -- inspired by their professionalism, integrity, courage, and sacrifice for the public," Wray said in a statement. "I look forward to the confirmation process, and pledge my complete commitment to fairly and honorably protecting our country and upholding our Constitution and laws."

Wray's selection was widely applauded by both sides of the political aisle earlier this month, including by several of those who had been up for the job.

