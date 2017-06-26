Government websites in 3 states hacked with ISIS messages

Story highlights Government websites in Ohio, Maryland and New York targeted

A group calling itself Team System DZ said it was responsible

(CNN) Government websites in Ohio, Maryland and New York have been hacked with what appears to be pro-ISIS propaganda.

On Sunday, visitors to governor.ohio.gov were greeted with a black background and an Arabic symbol while an Islamic call to prayer played in the background.

"You will be held accountable Trump," text on the landing page said, "you and all your people for every drop of blood flowing in Muslim countries."

"I Love Islamic state," it said.

A group calling itself Team System DZ apparently hacked Gov. John Kasich's official site, along with the sites of first lady Karen Kasich and the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections. Those pages displayed the same message that Kasich's did. In addition to the pro-ISIS language, a line appeared on each page that said "Hacked by Team System DZ."

