Trump demands apology, accuses Obama of having 'colluded or obstructed'

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump continued to criticize former President Barack Obama on Monday for his response to alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election -- blasting his predecessor in a series of tweets, then demanding an "apology."

"The reason that President Obama did NOTHING about Russia after being notified by the CIA of meddling is that he expected Clinton would win ... and did not want to 'rock the boat.' He didn't 'choke,' he colluded or obstructed, and it did the Dems and Crooked Hillary no good," Trump wrote.

"The real story is that President Obama did NOTHING after being informed in August about Russian meddling. With 4 months looking at Russia ... under a magnifying glass, they have zero 'tapes' of T people colluding. There is no collusion & no obstruction. I should be given apology!" he wrote on Twitter.

It was unclear who Trump was demanding an apology from or who he was accusing Obama of colluding with.

Trump has often expressed deep frustration over accusations that individuals in his orbit colluded with Russia during the election and assertions that he may have tried to personally influence the FBI's probe into the matter.

