Trump is declaring victory

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump declared victory Monday after the Supreme Court announced that it would allow a limited version of his travel ban to take effect and will hear oral arguments on the case this fall, even though has derided the revised order as "watered down" and "politically correct" in the past.

In a statement released by the White House, Trump hailed the decision as "a clear victory for national security."

"As President, I cannot allow people into our country who want to do us harm," Trump said. "I want people who can love the United States and all of its citizens, and who will be hardworking and productive."

"Today's unanimous Supreme Court decision is a clear victory for our national security."

But how much of a victory is it really for the President?

