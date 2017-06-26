Breaking News

Supreme Court allows parts of travel ban to go into effect

By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter

Updated 10:43 AM ET, Mon June 26, 2017

People protest outside as the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals prepares to hear arguments on US President Donald Trump&#39;s revised travel ban in Seattle, Washington on May 15, 2017.
Washington (CNN)The Supreme Court Monday allowed parts of President Donald Trump's travel ban to go into effect and will hear oral arguments in the case this fall.

The court is allowing the ban to go into effect for foreign nationals who lack any "bonafide relationship with any person or entity in the United States." The court left the travel ban on hold as applied to non-citizens with relationships with persons or entities in the United States, which includes most of the plaintiffs in both cases.
Examples of formal relationships include students accepted to US universities and an employee who has accepted a job with a company in the US, the court said.
