White House: Syria could be preparing another chemical weapons attack

Story highlights After a chemical attack on a rebel-held town in April, the US retaliated with a missile strike

Trump in April said it was in the "vital national security" of the US to prevent use of chemical weapons

(CNN) The White House said that there are "potential preparations for another chemical weapons attack" by the Syrian regime and warned the country's president, Bashar al-Assad, of a "heavy price" if one is carried out.

"The United States has identified potential preparations for another chemical weapons attack by the Assad regime that would likely result in the mass murder of civilians, including innocent children," according to a White House statement released Monday night.

The statement said, "The activities are similar to preparations the regime made before its April 4, 2017 chemical weapons attack. As we have previously stated, the United States is in Syria to eliminate the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. If, however, Mr. Assad conducts another mass murder attack using chemical weapons, he and his military will pay a heavy price."

After an April 4 airstrike on a rebel-held town in Idlib province, horrifying images and videos emerged showing Syria's civilians -- including children -- struggling to breathe, foam coming from their mouths as they appeared to die of asphyxiation.

Three days later, the US launched a military strike in response to the chemical weapons attack that killed dozens of people. US warships launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the airbase that was home to theHa warplanes that carried out the chemical attacks, officials said.

