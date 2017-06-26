White House: Syria could be preparing another chemical weapons attack

(CNN) The White House said that there are "potential preparations for another chemical weapons attack" by the Syrian regime and warned the country's president, Bashar al-Assad, of a "heavy price" if one is carried out.

"The United States has identified potential preparations for another chemical weapons attack by the Assad regime that would likely result in the mass murder of civilians, including innocent children," according to a White House statement released Monday night.

The statement said, "The activities are similar to preparations the regime made before its April 4, 2017 chemical weapons attack. As we have previously stated, the United States is in Syria to eliminate the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria. If, however, Mr. Assad conducts another mass murder attack using chemical weapons, he and his military will pay a heavy price."

