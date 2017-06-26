Breaking News

Supreme Court rules for church preschool in religious liberty case

By Ariane de Vogue and Daniella Diaz, CNN

Updated 10:45 AM ET, Mon June 26, 2017

Washington (CNN)The Supreme Court ruled that a Missouri policy that excludes church-run preschool from a grant program is unconstitutional.

Missouri launched a grant program in 2012 to encourage schools to use recycled tires to produce safer playground surfaces. A preschool run by the Trinity Lutheran Church sued when it was denied a state grant to participate in the program.
The Court ruled 7 to 2 that the Missouri policy is unconstitutional.