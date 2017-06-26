Washington (CNN) The Supreme Court ruled that a Missouri policy that excludes church-run preschool from a grant program is unconstitutional.

The Court held that a Missouri initiative that excluded a church-run preschool from a grant program based on its religious status violates the free exercise clause of the Constitution.

Missouri launched a grant program in 2012 to encourage schools to use recycled tires to produce safer playground surfaces. A preschool run by the Trinity Lutheran Church sued when it was denied a state grant to participate in the program.

The Court ruled 7 to 2 that the Missouri policy is unconstitutional.