Supreme Court declines to take up two Second Amendment cases

By Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter

Updated 10:07 AM ET, Mon June 26, 2017

Washington (CNN)The Supreme Court declined Monday to take up two Second Amendment cases for next term.

The first case dealt with a San Diego ordinance that required San Diego gun owners to have a good reason to carry a concealed firearm outside the home.
The second case concerned two men from Pennsylvania who challenged the scope of a federal law that bans felons and some individuals charged with misdemeanors from possessing firearms.
Since issuing two landmark Second Amendment decisions in 2008 and 2010, the court has largely declined to take up more cases about the scope of the constitutional protection under the Second Amendment.
    Gun rights advocates will be disappointed that the court once again declined to review lower court decisions that upheld local and state laws limiting the rights of gun owners.