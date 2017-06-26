Washington (CNN) The Senate Republican health care bill teetered on the edge of collapse Monday evening after the Congressional Budget Office released a devastating report on its impact and multiple Republicans announced they would not vote to advance the legislation.

The mood was tense and chaotic on Capitol Hill moments after the non-partisan agency predicted that the Republican proposal would result in 22 million more people becoming uninsured by 2026 years than under Obamacare.

Senate Republicans, many of whom are still undecided on whether to vote for the bill later this week, struggled to defend the legislation to mobs of reporters who flocked to them for initial reactions.

In a particularly ominous sign for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has decided to move ahead with a vote later this week despite widespread reservations among his colleagues, it was unclear whether he would even have the needed votes to clear an initial procedural hurdle.

But Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, who opposes the GOP health care bill, told reporters he would vote against the procedural step -- known as a motion to proceed --if the legislation remained unchanged. Maine Sen. Susan Collins, a moderate who has been deeply critical of the health care bill, took the same position.

