Sens. Paul, Cruz, Johnson, Lee and Heller oppose the Senate's current bill

(CNN) GOP leaders in the Senate are not negotiating with party holdouts on health care, Sen. Rand Paul told CNN Monday.

"So far the Senate leadership is not negotiating with our office," Paul said in an interview on CNN's "Newsroom." "I'm trying to negotiate with the President, but really the President is going to have to tell leadership it's going to have to negotiate with some of us who don't see this bill as being good for the country."

Three more Republican senators -- Susan Collins of Maine, Rob Portman of Ohio and Mike Rounds of South Dakota -- have expressed concerns about the bill; and four others -- Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Cory Gardner of Colorado, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia -- have made specific demands for changes.

To pass the bill, the GOP can lose only two senators.