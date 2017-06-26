Story highlights CBO: 22 million fewer Americans insured under Senate GOP bill

McConnell is pressing for a vote this week before lawmakers leave town for the July 4 recess

Washington (CNN) Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski said Monday that she doesn't "have enough information" to vote for on the Senate GOP's health care bill.

"I don't have enough data in terms of the impact to my state to be able to vote in the affirmative," the Alaska lawmaker told CNN's Dana Bash. "So I'm trying to get the information. ... This is big stuff, and so making sure that we get it right is something that I have said is an imperative."

Murkowski's comments come just hours after the Congressional Budget Office released a report on the Senate bill's impact, prompting multiple Republicans to express doubts about the legislation or reiterate that they would not vote for the bill in its current form.

The report determined the Senate Republican health care bill would leave 22 million fewer Americans with health insurance by 2026 than under the Affordable Care Act, President Barack Obama's signature health care law. The Senate proposal would reduce deficits by $321 billion over the next decade. By comparison, the CBO said that the House's bill to "repeal and replace" Obama's health care law, which passed in May, would leave 23 million fewer Americans with health insurance by 2026 than under Obamacare.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is pressing for a vote this week before lawmakers leave town for the July 4 recess. There are 52 Republican senators, and the bill needs 50 "yes" votes to move through Senate.

Read More