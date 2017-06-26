Ivanka Trump grades father's performance so far: 'A, of course'

Story highlights "Oh, an A, of course. I'm slightly biased but definitely an A," Ivanka Trump said.

When asked about the President's tweets, she said, "I try to stay out of politics"

Washington (CNN) Ivanka Trump offered high praise for President Donald Trump in an interview on Fox and Friends that aired Monday, giving her father "an A, of course" for his performance as President while in office.

"I think he's doing an amazing job. I think he's doing an unbelievable job," the first daughter and senior adviser to the President said. "When you think about the security in this country, when you think about the policies being put in place to support the American worker, when you see what's happening in the stock market -- its thriving. Small business owners across this country are feeling a renewed sense of optimism and vigor and spirit. So, it's a really hard job and there are always naysayers, and it's much easier to criticize than to actually dive in and do and affect change and move the ball forward."

WATCH: @IvankaTrump talks advising her father, her differing viewpoints, and grades the president | @ainsleyearhardt pic.twitter.com/vjM4TDspMh — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) June 26, 2017

"So what's the grade?" host Ainsley Earhardt asked.

"Oh, an A, of course. I'm slightly biased but definitely an A," Trump said.

Trump, who has largely avoided talking about politics publicly, again shied away from political commentary when asked about the President's controversial use of social media. While she did not comment directly on his choice to tweet about ongoing news stories, she said that her father has "phenomenal" political instincts.

Read More