Trump misses his own deadline for ISIS news conference

Washington (CNN) Monday marks two weeks since President Donald Trump said he would hold a news conference to detail the latest strategy against ISIS in two weeks.

This is the second time the President has missed a deadline he set himself regarding a news conference on the militant group.

Trump first promised to hold a news conference on ISIS five weeks ago on May 21, when he said there would be one "in about two weeks."

"We are doing very well in the fight against ISIS," Trump said as he met with the emir of Kuwait in Saudi Arabia during his first foreign trip. "We're going to be having a news conference in about two weeks to let everybody know how well we're doing."

Though that news conference never materialized, he promised the same thing during his Cabinet meeting on June 12.