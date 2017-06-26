Story highlights House intelligence committee chairman Devin Nunes stepped aside in April

Nunes explained that he had decided not to attend briefings of the Russia investigation

(CNN) House intelligence committee Chairman Devin Nunes said Monday that he is still being "fully read-in" on the House Russia investigation and can retake control of the probe at any time, if he wanted to.

But for now, he's staying away, he told CNN.

"When I temporarily stepped aside from leading the investigation, that's exactly what it means: It doesn't mean I wasn't going to be involved, it doesn't mean I wasn't going to be fully read in," Nunes said in an interview.

Nunes blasted news outlets for reporting that he had recused himself from the probe, when he said he had only stepped aside. But Monday marked the first time he explained the difference between the two terms, and what it means for the House Russia investigation.

"I can do whatever I want, I'm the chairman of the committee," Nunes said. "I voluntarily, temporarily stepped aside from leading the investigation."

