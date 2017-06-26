Story highlights Heller is up for re-election in 2018

"He's now with Nancy Pelsoi," the ad states

(CNN) The pro-Trump group America First Policies is threatening to air television ads against a fellow Republican, Nevada Sen. Dean Heller over his public opposition to the GOP leadership's health care bill.

A person involved in the group told CNN that it was investing $1.3 million on television, radio, and digital advertisements against the Nevada senator, though as of Monday afternoon no ads against Heller had aired on TV.

Another source involved with the group said that Heller is being given room to reverse course. This person says, "That's what this weekend and today are about."

As the midterm elections approach in 2018, Heller is up for re-election -- in a state that Hillary Clinton won during the 2016 presidential election. Heller is the fifth senator to publicly oppose the Senate's version of the health care bill as written.

"It's simply not the answer," the Nevada Republican said last Friday at a news conference alongside Gov. Brian Sandoval in Las Vegas. "And I'm announcing today that in this form, I simply will not support it."

