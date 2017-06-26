(CNN) The largest association of doctors in the country, the American Medical Association is joining many of the nation's leading medical and advocacy groups in voicing its opposition to the latest version of the Republican health care bill.

"We believe that Congress should be working to increase the number of Americans with access to quality, affordable health insurance instead of pursuing policies that have the opposite effect," Madara continued.

The AMA is one of many groups that have raised their concerns about the GOP health plan.

The bill would dramatically scale back federal funding for Medicaid, repeal the individual mandate, and eliminate Obamacare's taxes on the wealthy and insurers. It would also prevent the federal government from reimbursing Planned Parenthood for health services it provides.

A much-anticipated analysis from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office on Monday found that the bill would leave 22 million more Americans uninsured by 2026 if enacted.

While the majority of major medical groups and lobbies oppose the bill, a few have either remained neutral or voiced support for the legislation.

We've been tracking their statements as Republican leadership works around the clock this week to cobble together 51 votes on their effort to repeal Obamacare. Here's a list of where the major groups and interests stand.

Supporting the bill

Few medical organizations have taken the leap to actively support the Senate bill.

One notable exception is Anthem, a health insurance provider, which praised the legislation in a statement Monday. "Based on our review, we believe the Senate discussion draft will markedly improve the stability of the individual market," the company said.

The company also touched on the bill's controversial cuts to Medicaid, stating, "We are committed to working with our government partners now and into the future to navigate the challenges the current bill proposes to the Medicaid program."

Neither supporting nor opposing the bill

The nation's largest health insurance lobby, which represents companies that sell insurance to over 200 million Americans, has been quiet on the latest iteration of the GOP's plan to repeal Obamacare. "We are not taking a support or oppose position," a spokeswoman for America's Health Insurance Plans told The Hill

The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, which represents insurers covering more than 100 million Americans, is more supportive of the bill but has stopped short of endorsing it outright. "We have long urged Congress to take steps to stabilize the individual insurance marketplace so people can get the coverage they need at a price they can afford," the group said in a statement. "We are encouraged that the draft Senate legislation funds cost-sharing reductions."

Opposing the bill

All of the major doctor and hospital groups, however, have spoken out in opposition to the Republican plan.

The AMA, of course, is one of them. The American Hospital Association is another notable group that opposes the bill, as it represents more than 5,000 hospitals and health facilities nationwide.

"We urge the Senate to go back to the drawing board and develop legislation that continues to provide coverage to all Americans who currently have it," the group said in a statement , primarily taking issue with the bill's steep cuts to Medicaid.

Similar groups, representing doctors, hospitals and patients have highlighted their disapproval of the Senate bill.

AARP, the powerful group that lobbies on behalf of nearly 38 million Americans above the age of 50, has been aggressively opposed to the plan. Executive Vice President Nancy LeaMond said, "The Senate bill would hit millions of Americans with higher costs and result in less coverage for them."

"AARP is adamantly opposed to the Age Tax," she continued, saying it "would allow insurance companies to charge older Americans five times more for coverage than everyone else while reducing tax credits that help make insurance more affordable."

Other important groups, including advocacy organizations like the American Heart Association, have joined the chorus of opposition to the bill.

Here's the a list of groups against the Republican plan.