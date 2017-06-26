Why the Court's church decision was a no-brainer

Ilya Shapiro is a senior fellow in constitutional studies at the Cato Institute and editor-in-chief for the Cato Supreme Court Review. He filed an amicus brief on Cato's behalf in support of Trinity Lutheran Church. The views expressed in this commentary are solely his.

(CNN) The Trinity Lutheran case, in which the Supreme Court ruled that a Missouri policy excluding church-run preschools from a particular grant program was unconstitutional, has always seemed like an easy one to me. After all, what happened here sounds awfully un-American: a church was denied a government benefit simply because it's a church. I'm not sure why a state should subsidize private institutions' playground resurfacing -- the benefit at issue here -- but if it does, it has to make such funds available to all on equal terms.