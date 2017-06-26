Women sent Silicon Valley a message. Will it listen?

Story highlights Peggy Drexler: Caldbeck's indefinite leave of absence is the latest in a string of resignations in Silicon Valley

His leave is a sign women who experience workplace harassment are more likely to speak up, Drexler writes

Peggy Drexler is the author of "Our Fathers, Ourselves: Daughters, Fathers, and the Changing American Family" and "Raising Boys Without Men." She is an assistant professor of psychology at Weill Medical College of Cornell University and a former gender scholar at Stanford University. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) Could it be that the tide is turning when it comes to men and women in the American workplace?

Hot on the heels of Uber chief Travis Kalanick's resignation in the wake of various sexual assault scandals at his company, Binary Capital has announced that co-founder Justin Caldbeck is on indefinite leave after multiple allegations of inappropriate sexual advances — allegations that have been reportedly accumulating for years.

Peggy Drexler

Caldbeck's leave comes just before the Silicon Valley firm was set to embark on a new round of fundraising, stunning news to the venture capital community. Just as stunning: How quickly Caldbeck went from denying the allegations (and calling them " attacks on my character ") to acknowledging them by apologizing directly to his accusers, and even calling out his community as a whole on the issue of sexual harassment and a culture of toxic masculinity in Silicon Valley founder circles. Over the weekend, Caldbeck issued a statement expressing "regret over causing anyone to feel uncomfortable. ... There's no denying this is an issue in the venture community, and I hate that my behavior has contributed to it."

The message in all this? When it comes to unwanted sexual advances of any kind, or in any context, women are becoming less likely to suffer in silence.

Uber -- and an essay by former Uber employee Susan Fowler -- is a major and very visible reason for this unwillingness to stay quiet. Kalanick's resignation was a major step forward in the fight against workplace harassment, particularly in the tech community, where it has been rampant for years. A 2016 survey reported that 60% of women in Silicon Valley have been sexually harassed. Kalanick's downfall began in earnest when Fowler posted her experiences to her personal blog in February. That essay, in which she described a manager who was looking for women to have sex with, and an HR department that didn't respond to repeated complaints, launched an internal investigation at Uber and ultimately paved the way to Kalanick's ouster.

Read More