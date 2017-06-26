Ivanka Trump has a lot to learn

Story highlights Ivanka Trump on Fox and Friends: "I don't profess to be a political savant. So I leave the politics to other people."

Jill Filipovic: Trump's statement is an insult to the American people, to the office of the presidency, to the entire concept of public service

Jill Filipovic is a journalist based in New York and Nairobi, Kenya, and the author of the new book "The H-Spot: The Feminist Pursuit of Happiness." Follow her on Twitter. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Ivanka Trump made an interesting statement to "Fox and Friends" in an interview that aired Monday: She tries "to stay out of politics."

It's a strange thing, for a woman whose current job title is "adviser to the President of the United States."

Jill Filipovic

To be sure, Ivanka Trump must have felt that she was in a safe space to make such a surprising statement. "Fox and Friends" is, at this point, basically state propaganda. And Ainsley Earhardt, the "Fox and Friends" anchor who conducted the interview, did indeed toss Trump a series of softballs, interjecting a few times to voice her own support for Trump's father.

But Trump couldn't even answer the easy questions, including when Earhardt asked where she and her father disagree. Instead of listing actual issues where that might be the case-- reproductive rights, perhaps, or LGBT rights, or refugee policy or climate change -- Trump offered a series of platitudes about how her father listens to different opinions and that it's normal for children to disagree with their parents.

"One of the things I think that in this country we don't have enough of is dialogue," Trump said. "And substantive dialogue, where people who have different opinions can speak about them freely and candidly."

Read More