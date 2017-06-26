Dirty money: 80% of cash carries cocaine -- and more

Story highlights The list of things found on our dollars includes DNA from our pets, traces of drugs, and bacteria and viruses

We live in a dirty world. Wherever we go, we are among microbes.

Bacteria, fungi and viruses live on our phones, bus seats, door handles and park benches. We pass these tiny organisms to each other when we share a handshake or a seat on the plane.

Now, researchers are finding we also share our microbes through our money. From tip jars to vending machines to the meter maid -- each dollar, passed person to person, samples a bit of the environment it comes from, and passes those bits to the next person, the next place it goes.

The findings demonstrate how money can silently record human activities, leaving behind so-called "molecular echoes."