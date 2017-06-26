Story highlights Government seals deal with Democratic Unionist Party

PM May secures governing majority

London (CNN) Britain's embattled Prime Minister Theresa May has finally secured a governing majority in the UK Parliament after agreeing a £1 billion ($1.2 billion) deal with a political party with 10 MPs from Northern Ireland.

Under the deal, the 10 lawmakers from the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) will back May's minority government over the Queen's Speech -- which sets out the legislative program -- as well as bills relating to national security and Brexit.

In return, the UK government has pledged an extra £1 billion ($1.2bn) investment over the next two years from the British government, in addition to £500 million ($600m) already committed.

"I welcome this agreement which will enable us to work together in the interest of the whole United Kingdom, give us the certainty we require as we embark on our departure from the European Union, and help us build a stronger and fairer society at home," May said in a statement.

Arlene Foster, leader of the DUP, was pictured with May at Downing Street.