UK reveals plans for EU citizens after Brexit

London (CNN) British Prime Minister Theresa May has told EU citizens living in the UK that family members will be able to join them after Brexit.

May, giving more details on the government's position on the status of EU nationals Monday, said those who qualified for "settled status" would be able to bring relatives after Brexit on the same basis as UK citizens.

Those who come from the EU to join relatives in Britain before Brexit is completed will be able to apply for settled status after five years.

"We want you to stay," May said in the House of Commons.

