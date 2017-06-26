Story highlights Erdogan's guards involved in Washington brawl "are not welcome in Germany"

Warning comes ahead of G20 summit in Hamburg next week

Turkey expected to be source of tension among protesters

Berlin (CNN) Germany has warned Turkey that members of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's security detail who were involved in a brawl in Washington last month "are not welcome in Germany."

The announcement comes ahead of the G20 summit in Germany next week, which Erdogan is expected to attend.

Turkish security officials -- including some of Erdogan's personal guards, according to US officials -- fought with protesters outside the Turkish ambassador's residence in Washington in May.

Martin Schafer, a spokesperson for the German Foreign Ministry, said Monday: "Some foreign security services of the Turkish delegation did not abide by the law and therefore those people are not welcome in Germany for the foreseeable future."

A bloodied protester sits on the ground following the brawl in DC.

According to German media, the Foreign Ministry received a list of 50 people who were to accompany Erdogan to the G20 in Hamburg, some of whom were involved in the incident in Washington.

