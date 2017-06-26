'Veep' finale circles back to the campaign trail

(CNN) The following contains spoilers about the "Veep" season finale.

For "Veep" and its central character, Selina Meyer, the indignities associated with life as a former president are going to give way to a return to the foibles of life on the campaign trail.

The sixth season of the HBO series dealt with Meyer, played by Emmy winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus, grappling with being out of office, and actually having the prospect of happiness in a new relationship.

In Sunday's finale, Meyer -- with her political image somewhat redeemed by revelations related to her efforts regarding Tibet -- tossed the latter away to pursue one more shot at the White House.

For the writers of the series, the maneuver marked what amounted to a solution to a problem. Having scattered the characters with Selina no longer possessing her full entourage, a campaign essentially brings the band back together.

