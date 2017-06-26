T.J. Miller probably won't ever return to 'Silicon Valley'

(CNN) Erlich Bachman has likely said goodbye to "Silicon Valley" for good.

Though Sunday night's season finale left the door open for a return at some point for the contentious character, his portrayer T.J. Miller seems at peace with what he sees as his indefinite departure from the acclaimed comedy.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter , Miller insists his relationship with the show's network, HBO, remains in good standing, despite his exit.

"I would love to work with [HBO] forever," he said. "It's just that I will never be on 'Silicon Valley' again."

In Miller's final episode, his character Erlich was abandoned by Gavin (Matt Ross) in Tibetan drug house, where a man was paid to host opium-loving Erlich for five years.

