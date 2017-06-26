T.J. Miller probably won't ever return to 'Silicon Valley'

(CNN)Erlich Bachman has likely said goodbye to "Silicon Valley" for good.
Though Sunday night's season finale left the door open for a return at some point for the contentious character, his portrayer T.J. Miller seems at peace with what he sees as his indefinite departure from the acclaimed comedy.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Miller insists his relationship with the show's network, HBO, remains in good standing, despite his exit.
"I would love to work with [HBO] forever," he said. "It's just that I will never be on 'Silicon Valley' again."
In Miller's final episode, his character Erlich was abandoned by Gavin (Matt Ross) in Tibetan drug house, where a man was paid to host opium-loving Erlich for five years.
In the interview, Miller attributed his departure to timing. Initially, producers had approached him about reducing his role in the upcoming Season 5 because a production schedule shift caused a conflict with Miller's availability. But he decided instead to ask for his character, whom he thought to be a bit of an outsider on the show, to be written out.
"He doesn't have any friends," he said. "Erlich is just the person nobody wants. ... I thought it would be really interesting if suddenly they were able to rid themselves of him. If they had truly had enough of him, which is what they're always saying, then why wouldn't he just exit?"
Miller's departure was announced earlier this month.
In the interview, Miller sang the praises of his co-stars and executive producers Mike Judge and Clay Tarver. But had less than kind words for the work of EP Alec Berg.
"I didn't talk to Alec because I don't like Alec, but I think Mike Judge and Clay Tarver are brilliant," he said. "Both of them were so accommodating, saying, 'Well, what if you just do three episodes?' or 'What if you just did the season finale?'"
Miller expressed no hesitation about leaving the show at the height of its success. In fact, he said at one point, the "cyclical" nature of the show's storylines left him at peace about leaving.
"But for me, television, unlike women and wine, does not get better with age," he said. "I think that they made room for me to exit without ever really believing that I would walk away from the show. ... I think they thought I was a television actor and not a comedian."
"Silicon Valley" returns next year.