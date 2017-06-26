'Harry Potter' turns 20

Story highlights First Potter book was published on June 26,1997 in the UK

Study found books increased empathy in children

(CNN) Believe it or not, the world almost missed out on Harry Potter.

Author J.K. Rowling has told the story of how she received "loads" of rejections before "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" (known in the U.S. as "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone") was finally published on June 26, 1997.

Rowling once told fans that she couldn't even get books published under the pseudonym of Robert Galbraith, which she used for some thrillers she wrote.

.@babymegs_ Loads! First publisher to turn down Harry also sent @RGalbraith his rudest rejection. They don't even want me in a beard. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 23, 2015

But, as wizards everywhere now know, Rowling and her imagination eventually broke through in a major way.

In celebration of the 20th anniversary the first Potter adventure, let's take a look at how Rowling's magical writing changed world.

