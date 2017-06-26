Breaking News

'Harry Potter' turns 20

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 1:04 AM ET, Mon June 26, 2017

"Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," the first film in the eight-part franchise, was released in 2001. The movie series wrapped 10 years later with the second part of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows." With a highly anticipated movie spinoff, "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," due in theaters in 2016, we check in with some of Hogwarts' most memorable students.
In 2014, Daniel Radcliffe proved on "The Tonight Show" that his talents go far beyond acting; Radcliffe's also a pretty great rapper. The "Harry Potter" star appeared in 2015's Judd Apatow comedy "Trainwreck" and has four movies scheduled for 2016 -- including one in which he plays late GOP strategist Lee Atwater.
Since portraying sharp witch Hermione in the "Harry Potter" series, Emma Watson has broken away from the supernatural with roles grounded in the (mostly) real world. After "My Week With Marilyn," "The Perks of Being A Wallflower" and "The Bling Ring," she showed her sense of humor in Seth Rogen's outlandish summer comedy "This Is the End." She announced in February that she's taking a break from acting.
Rupert Grint kept it fairly low-key after he ended his 10-year run as one of Harry Potter's best friends, Ron Weasley. He took on a risky role with 2013's "CGBG"; if you need proof that Grint's all grown up, check out the trailer.
By the time the "Potter" movies wrapped, Matthew Lewis -- and his character, Neville Longbottom -- had morphed into quite the charming young man. He initially migrated over to TV for a spell with "The Syndicate" and "Bluestone 42."
Just enough time has passed for us to stop cringing at the sight of Tom Felton, who came to be known as the weakling bully Draco Malfoy. Even while working on the "Potter" franchise, Felton dabbled in other films, like "The Disappeared" and "Get Him to the Greek." Felton has been busy since "Potter" wrapped, and he appeared in the World War II movie "Ghosts of the Pacific" and the TNT cop drama "Murder in the First."
Bonnie Wright began playing Ginny Weasley at age 10, and since leaving the franchise, she has been on a steady diet of dramas. Wright appeared in "The Philosophers," followed by "Before I Sleep" with Tom Sizemore.
The brothers who played the elder Weasleys -- George and Fred -- don't have the trademark ginger hair anymore, but they're still recognizable as the prankster pair. James and Oliver Phelps are still happy to talk all things "Potter," even as they move on to other endeavors. James has been active on stage, and Oliver has been traveling in support of his website, JopWorld.com.
Evanna Lynch's Luna Lovegood showed up halfway through the "Potter" saga, but her character was so wonderfully strange she's easily among the most memorable. And if there's anyone who's eager for the "Harry Potter" spinoff films, it's Lynch: "Maybe 'Fantastic Beasts' will turn into a long ting like HP did & I can play Luna as an old lady?" she tweeted. "Even if I'm too old to play Luna, can I go through 10 hours prosthetics to play a crumple-horned-snorkack. Please??"
Devon Murray's Seamus Finnigan was an easy character to love, and fans have missed seeing Murray (and hearing his accent) on the big screen. Murray has not appeared in movies since the last Potter film but assured a supporter from his unverified Twitter account in September 2013 that he's "been offered a lead role in a new movie so could be seeing my mug soon :)"
Jamie Waylett's Vincent Crabbe appeared in the first half of the franchise, and life post-"Potter" hasn't been so easy for the actor. In May 2012 he was sentenced to two years in jail for his participation in the 2011 London riots.
Story highlights

  • First Potter book was published on June 26,1997 in the UK
  • Study found books increased empathy in children

(CNN)Believe it or not, the world almost missed out on Harry Potter.

Author J.K. Rowling has told the story of how she received "loads" of rejections before "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" (known in the U.S. as "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone") was finally published on June 26, 1997.
Rowling once told fans that she couldn't even get books published under the pseudonym of Robert Galbraith, which she used for some thrillers she wrote.
    But, as wizards everywhere now know, Rowling and her imagination eventually broke through in a major way.
    In celebration of the 20th anniversary the first Potter adventure, let's take a look at how Rowling's magical writing changed world.
    Reading is FUNdamental

    With the popularity of screen time in its many forms, some experts suggested children had lost the desire to read.
    Then Rowling waved her magic wand.
    Children were suddenly descending to book stores en masse, libraries had waiting lists for Potter books and kids begged to stay up late to finish just one more chapter.
    In 2005, The Guardian wrote about a survey that found children and teachers credited Rowling's books with boosting literacy.
    According to the report, 84% of [teachers] said "that the boy wizard has had a positive impact on children's reading abilities and 73% admit that they have been surprised by some of the children that have managed to read Potter."

    Hell-YA

    All that reading meant lots of money, convincing publishers that young adult and children's fiction was still a thing.
    Over the years, the eight Potter novels have sold more than 450 million copies and have been translated into more than 60 languages.
    An argument could be made that books like "The Hunger Games" and "Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children" owe a debt to Rowling and Potter for blazing the trail.

    Movie Magic

    Then there's Potter movie magic.
    Who knows where the careers of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint would be were it not for the Potter film franchise?
    Audiences have watched the cast grow up on screen and become megastars.
    Oh, and the eight films have made more than $2 billion.

    Better people because of it?

    In 2014, a study led by a group of researchers in Italy found that reading Potter books helped instill empathy in children.
    Two follow up studies found "that reading Harry Potter improved attitudes towards homosexuals in Italian high school students" and built compassion among English university students toward refugees.

    Rowling on Twitter

    Rowling is a bit of a Twitter celeb.
    Her 140-characters or less wit is so celebrated, she's inspired stories with headlines like "19 Times J.K. Rowling Was Sassy AF On Twitter In 2016."
    Rowling, who was a struggling, divorced mother when she wrote the first Potter book, has conjured quite a world.