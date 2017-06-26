(CNN) Ambitious artists have long chafed at Hollywood's intrusions. Orson Welles' struggles with the studio system were legendary. Director Billy Wilder compared F. Scott Fitzgerald's adventures as a screenwriter to "a great sculptor who is hired to do a plumbing job."

Given that, the reaction to the directing team being jettisoned from the untitled Han Solo movie seems a bit hyperbolic. And while Phil Lord and Chris Miller aren't exactly auteurs on the order of Stanley Kubrick or Alfred Hitchcock -- their claims to fame include "The Lego Movie" and "21 Jump Street" -- it's safe to say that filmmakers with a particular style might be incompatible with certain quadrants of the intricate "cinematic universes" presided over by Marvel, Lucasfilm or most recently DC.

Chris Miller and Phil Lord will no longer direct the untitled Han Solo movie after creative differences with the studio.

Companies like Marvel are attracted to prestige directors, hoping they will be bring something distinctive to projects. Yet they also feel -- with some justification -- that they know their franchises better than guns-for-hire that pass through their orbit, and despite hiring thoroughbreds, tend to hold the reins pretty tight.

Alden Ehrenreich, will play Han Solo in the 'Star Wars' spinoff story.

Lord and Miller, notably, aren't the first to find that to be an uncomfortable marriage. Edgar Wright -- currently receiving rave reviews for the film "Baby Driver" -- exited Marvel's "Ant-Man" in 2014 over creative differences with the studio.

