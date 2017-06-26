BET Awards 2017: Biggest moments from the show

The four-hour award show was hosted by comedian Leslie Jones, who kept the laughs coming. The evening featured performances by Bruno Mars, Big Sean, Kendrick Lamar and DJ Khaled.

Here are the top moments you might have missed:

Kendrick Lamar wins big

Kendrick Lamar took home the award for best male hip hop artist and paid tribute to Mobb Deep's Prodigy, who died last week.

"I was inspired to study my skills and work on my connection with my neighborhood," he said. "How can I inspire them the same way he inspired the streets?"

DJ Khaled's son steals the show

DJ Khaled's 8-month-old son, who has already amassed almost one million followers on Instagram, was on stage for his dad's performance of "I'm the One," alongside Quavo, Lil Wayne and Chance the Rapper.

Earlier in the evening, rapper Gucci Mane posted about wearing matching turquoise Gucci suits with the infant.

Twins A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on Jun 25, 2017 at 4:45pm PDT

Chance the Rapper celebrated for his humanitarian efforts

Chance the Rapper won BET's humanitarian award for donating $1 million to Chicago's public schools. Former first lady Michelle Obama presented the award in a video message.

"We are so incredibly proud of you Chance. We have known Chance and his family since he was a wee little baby rapper, and it has been a thrill to watch him come into his own in so many different ways," she said. "Time and again, he has been standing up, speaking out and doing the work to get kids in our community the education they deserve."

Leslie Jones keeps it light

Jones managed to keep the crowd laughing during her many jokes and outfit changes throughout the night.

"I'm scared though 'cause I'm out here and I don't know all the rappers' names," Jones joked during her opening monologue. "I don't know if I'm going to mess up somebody's name. 'Cause, you know, when I was coming up you could understand the rappers' names."

Remy Ma is back on top

Remy Ma took home the award for best female hip hop artist. She topped Nicki Minaj for the prize, who had won the award for the last seven years. During her speech, Remy Ma took a slight dig at Minaj, a Queens native, by saying: "And, yeah, that crown is coming back to the Bronx."

New Edition hits the stage for reunion

New Edition was recognized with a lifetime achievement award.

"30-plus years in the music industry will chew you up and spit you out, but all six of us are standing onstage right now," said Ricky Bell before the group performed a medley of their hits. "What an amazing thing."