Alec Baldwin will return to 'SNL' as Donald Trump

The actor's impression of the President has become one of his most memorable 'SNL' sketches

(CNN) Alec Baldwin is about to make your television great again.

The 59-year-old actor said that he will be bringing back his famous Donald Trump impersonation to "Saturday Night Live" this fall.

"Yea, we're going to fit that in. I think people have enjoyed it," said Baldwin, who was in New York City on Monday to promote is new movie "Blind." His busy fall schedule will keep the number of Trump impersonations to a minimum, he said, which means SNL fans will be treated to "a couple celery sticks" rather than a "whole meal" of blonde wigs and orange bronzer.

Baldwin has been non-committal in the past when asked about bringing his Trump impersonation back to Studio 8H this fall. In March , he said that he wasn't sure he would keep playing Trump on "SNL," because he felt the audience couldn't take much more of it.

Baldwin has hosted "SNL" a record 17 times and his Trump impersonation has become one of his most memorable sketches.

