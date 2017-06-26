Hong Kongers look for an exit 20 years after handover to China

Hong Kong (CNN) Terence Tam's dad fled to Hong Kong from China during the political chaos of the Cultural Revolution to make a better life for himself and his family.

Then a British colony, the city became home to a huge number of refugees fleeing Communism in the 1960s and 1970s.

Now 39, Tam says he's ready to make another escape, 20 years after the UK handed sovereignty over the city to China.

While Hong Kong is one of the most affluent cities in the world, he says it's now in the throes of its own political upheaval.

"I want to see if I can do the same for my family (as my father did for us)," he says. "I'm not satisfied with the situation in Hong Kong. The political situation, the government. We have so many complaints."

