(CNN) Rescue efforts at the scene of a landslide that flattened a village in southwest China have been called off after authorities warned of the risk of more land collapsing.

Thousands of rescuers had been combing through rubble to find 93 people missing after the landslide devastated their remote mountain village in Sichuan province.

Dozens of homes were buried when the landslide hit Xinmo village in Mao County, Aba Prefecture Saturday morning that experts said was caused by torrential rain and possible geological damage from a 2008 earthquake.

The Sichuan Province Work Safety Supervision and Management Bureau ordered rescuers to halt work around 11:10 a.m. local time, after radar monitoring had detected the land had shifted at the site. Journalists were also told to leave the scene.

According to the Mao County Government Press Office 10 bodies had been recovered since the beginning of the rescue operation on Saturday.

