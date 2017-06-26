Indian Muslims are hashtagging this holiday #BlackEid

Story highlights An Indian youth was stabbed to death Friday, the latest in a series of attacks on Muslims

Thousands of people are wearing black armbands to raise awareness of the issue

New Delhi (CNN) A shadow hangs over Eid celebrations this year in India.

Across the country, thousands of worshippers marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan are donning black armbands during special prayers following the high-profile killing of a Muslim teen in an allegedly Islamophobic attack.

The black band is a way of showing "solidarity with the people who have lost their kin," said Ali Khan Mahmudabad, one of the people behind the movement.

Dubbed #BlackEid on social media, the idea was conceived as a way to draw attention to an apparent increase in mob violence aimed at minority groups.

"Silence is tantamount to complicity, especially at a time where the events are happening with increasing frequency," Mahmudabad said.