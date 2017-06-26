Breaking News

How much the Great Barrier Reef is worth, and what there is to lose

By Zoha Qamar, CNN

Updated 9:58 AM ET, Mon June 26, 2017

Story highlights

  • Australia's Great Barrier Reef is worth $42.4 billion, according to consultants
  • Almost half of that comes from domestic tourism, which climate changes puts at risk

(CNN)Australia's Great Barrier Reef has always been considered one of the world's natural wonders, but now we know how much some economists think it's really worth.

Based on the industries the reef both directly and indirectly supports, consultants at Deloitte have estimated its total value at $42.4 billion (A$56 billion).
The reef is one of Australia's most valuable assets, but two massive bleaching events in less than 12 months have left it severely damaged, compounding years of steady attrition at the hands of climate change.
    Deloitte hopes that putting a monetary value on it will influence decision making -- as if being a "globally outstanding" UNESCO World Heritage site wasn't enough.
    Here's how they decided on that number and what the reef means to Australia.
    Measured in money

    Economists came to the figure by factoring in GDP contribution of reef-related activities, such as scientific research, as well as its "economic, social, and asset value," according to Deloitte.
    Of the $42.4 billion, over half of it comes from Australians who visit the reef as tourists, while about $18 billion resides in the value placed on it by people who have not yet visited the reef but value it for its iconic status.
    Finally a smaller amount, just over $2 billion, is from people who regularly use the reef in their daily lives.
    But the multibillion dollar total is not the only jaw-dropping stat about the reef.

    It's home to thousands of species...

    Over 1,700 species of fish and underwater creatures live throughout the approximately 3,000 sub-reefs that compose this natural wonder -- which is even visible from space.
    The cumulative reef consists of 14 ecosystems in all, which rely heavily on the seasonal migration of species throughout different months of the year.
    Around the world, 25% of marine life calls coral reefs home.
    A Maori, or humphead, wrasse watches us with curiosity as we explore his home reef on the central Great Barrier Reef.
    A Maori, or humphead, wrasse watches us with curiosity as we explore his home reef on the central Great Barrier Reef.
    Layers of table corals bloom like a bouquet on the Great Barrier Reef off Port Douglas, Queensland in 2009
    Layers of table corals bloom like a bouquet on the Great Barrier Reef off Port Douglas, Queensland in 2009
    After corals die algae may take over covering the once vibrant reef. This coral died of an undetermined cause in Challenger Bay in 2009.
    After corals die algae may take over covering the once vibrant reef. This coral died of an undetermined cause in Challenger Bay in 2009.
    A hammerhead shark patrols the steep drop off at Great Detached Reef on the Northern Great Barrier Reef. &lt;br /&gt;
    A hammerhead shark patrols the steep drop off at Great Detached Reef on the Northern Great Barrier Reef.
    A wave reveals a secret coral garden located on the central Great Barrier Reef near Port Douglas, Queensland.
    A wave reveals a secret coral garden located on the central Great Barrier Reef near Port Douglas, Queensland.
    An aerial view of Great Detached Reef on the Northern Great Barrier Reef. Great Detached Reef is a actually a number of reefs supported by a fossil mountain range.
    An aerial view of Great Detached Reef on the Northern Great Barrier Reef. Great Detached Reef is a actually a number of reefs supported by a fossil mountain range.
    A cuttlefish looks stops and hovers over coral, looking for a place to hide her eggs in Challenger Bay on the Great Barrier Reef.
    A cuttlefish looks stops and hovers over coral, looking for a place to hide her eggs in Challenger Bay on the Great Barrier Reef.
    Dr. J.E.N. Veron explores a section of Great Detached Reef on the Northern Great Barrier reef in 2009. The Northern Great Barrier Reef experienced massive bleaching in 2016.
    Dr. J.E.N. Veron explores a section of Great Detached Reef on the Northern Great Barrier reef in 2009. The Northern Great Barrier Reef experienced massive bleaching in 2016.
    It's 2,300 kilometers long...

    Located in the Coral Sea along the northeastern coast of Australia, the Great Barrier reef stretches from Cape York Peninsula in the north to Bundaberg in the south.
    At 344,400 square kilometers, it's the size of Japan, and larger than the United Kingdom, Switzerland and the Netherlands combined.

    But over half the reef is at imminent risk of dying...

    As temperatures rise on Earth and in oceans, corals in the Great Barrier Reef, as well as around the world, have begun to "bleach."
    It's a stress response when the coral finds itself outside the narrow temperature range in which reefs thrive.
    Bleaching, a term coined by the subsequent draining of color, is when coral expels the algae from its surface, leaving itself both vulnerable and malnourished.
    Consecutive bleaching episodes in 2016 and 2017 affected a 1,500 kilometer stretch of Great Barrier Reef coral, an area which covers two-thirds of the total 2,300 km reef. About half of the coral throughout the whole body is now bleached.
    Coral does not die immediately upon bleaching, so long as water temperatures decrease soon after. Even still, full recovery can take up to 15 or 20 years.
    Dramatic coral bleaching, seen in Australia&#39;s Great Barrier Reef from March 2016.
    Dramatic coral bleaching, seen in Australia's Great Barrier Reef from March 2016.
    Some of the bleaching of reefs in the northern section has been described as &quot;extreme.&quot;
    Some of the bleaching of reefs in the northern section has been described as "extreme."
    Bleaching occurs when the marine algae that live inside corals die. Of the reefs surveyed in the northern third of the Great Barrier Reef, 81% are characterized as &quot;severely bleached.&quot;
    Bleaching occurs when the marine algae that live inside corals die. Of the reefs surveyed in the northern third of the Great Barrier Reef, 81% are characterized as "severely bleached."
    &quot;At some reefs, the final death toll is likely to exceed 90%,&quot; Andrew Baird, of the ARC Center of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies, says.
    "At some reefs, the final death toll is likely to exceed 90%," Andrew Baird, of the ARC Center of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies, says.
    A photo taken on September 22, 2014, shows bleached coral on the Reef, a key Australian tourist attraction.
    A photo taken on September 22, 2014, shows bleached coral on the Reef, a key Australian tourist attraction.
    Tourism on the Great Barrier Reef generates an annual income of A$5 billion ($3.9 billion) and employs nearly 70,000 people.
    Tourism on the Great Barrier Reef generates an annual income of A$5 billion ($3.9 billion) and employs nearly 70,000 people.
    Of the reefs surveyed in the northern third of the Reef, 81% are characterized as &quot;severely bleached.&quot;
    Of the reefs surveyed in the northern third of the Reef, 81% are characterized as "severely bleached."
    Driven by ocean temperatures that have been 1-2 degrees Celsius (1.8-3.6° F) above average, the bleaching event has left large sections of coral drained of all color and fighting for survival.
    Driven by ocean temperatures that have been 1-2 degrees Celsius (1.8-3.6° F) above average, the bleaching event has left large sections of coral drained of all color and fighting for survival.
    The Reef has suffered two mass bleaching events, in 1998 and 2002, but the extent of the bleaching in these years was less severe than in 2016.
    The Reef has suffered two mass bleaching events, in 1998 and 2002, but the extent of the bleaching in these years was less severe than in 2016.
    So how much is $42 billion?

    In Australian dollars, the reef's value comes to A$56 billion, just short of the A$65 billion market capital of the National Bank of Australia. It contributes A$6.4 billion directly to the nation's economy annually.
    The reef supports 39,000 jobs directly and 64,000 in total, which surpasses other principal sources of labor in Australia.
    In comparison, A$56 billion is about the GDP of Macau or Cape Town or Lahore.
    It roughly matches the market values of major auto companies around the world, like GM, Honda and BMW. Or perhaps more relevant to Australia, the value comes to more than 12 Sydney Opera houses.
    Chinese tourists view the Sydney Opera House which is lit up red to welcome in the Lunar New Year of the Monkey in Sydney on February 8, 2016.
    Chinese tourists view the Sydney Opera House which is lit up red to welcome in the Lunar New Year of the Monkey in Sydney on February 8, 2016.

    'Too big to fail'?

    The Great Barrier Reef supports a collective industry that offers more jobs to Australians than major corporations, such as the country's international airline Qantas or even Deloitte Australia itself.
    "Considering this," the report reassures, "the Reef is critical to supporting economic activity and jobs in Australia. The livelihoods and businesses it supports across Australia far exceeds the numbers supported by many industries we would consider too big to fail."
    But report after report has highlighted the danger the reef is in, with scientists telling CNN earlier in the year the amount of damage was "unprecedented."
    "You're looking at some potentially unfolding human tragedy over the decades if reefs cannot provide the same source of livelihood," Sean Connolly, program leader of a government-funded coral reef center at James Cook University, Queensland, told CNN in March.