-- President Trump is demanding an apology from former President Obama, accusing him of having "colluded or obstructed" in his response to alleged Russian interference in the election. Meanwhile, Sergey Kislyak, the Russian diplomat at the center of a political firestorm over his encounters with Trump associates, is leaving the United States. Russia says the departure was totally planned.
-- Washington awaits the CBO score for the Senate GOP health care bill, which will answer key questions about the measure's potential impact.
-- Trump was handed a partial win on the travel ban today when the Supreme Court decided to allow parts of the ban to take effect.
-- The Supreme Court will take up a case concerning a baker who refused to make a wedding cake for a gay couple.
-- Government websites in three states were hacked with pro-ISIS propaganda, including Gov. John Kasich's official site.
-- Trump welcomes India's prime minister to the White House for a meeting that will likely be filled with contentious issues.
-- Spanish surrealist Salvador Dali will be exhumed amid a paternity suit.
-- A nuclear plant used a swimsuit contest to hire interns, and it's getting a toxic reaction.