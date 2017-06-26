Remains of kidnapped Mexican journalist found

Story highlights Salvador Adame went missing last month

Mexico is the deadliest country for journalists this year, the CPJ says

(CNN) Human remains found in the western Mexican state of Michoacán have been identified as those of journalist Salvador Adame, who was missing for more than a month, a state prosecutor said Monday.

The burned remains were found in the city of Nueva Italia, where Adame worked as the general director of Canal 6 Media TV, state prosecutor José Godoy said.

Adame disappeared May 18, when his family reported him being kidnapped by an armed group.

Because Adame was a journalist and was "referred to in the media as having been a victim of intimidation due to his profession," the attorney general's office launched an investigation, the state government said four days after his disappearance.

The Committee to Protect Journalists had a report on Adame in April 2016 , saying local police detained him and his wife Frida Urtiz, who was also co-owner of the station, while the two covered a sit-in demonstration to protest the cancellation of a government-funded social project.

