(CNN) The head of South Africa's corrections department promised an immediate investigation Monday after photos purportedly showing strippers dancing with inmates at a Johannesburg prison circulated online.

James Smalberger, the acting national commissioner of the Department of Correctional Services, also condemned the alleged incident, saying Monday it was a major security breach and violation of prison protocols.

"The department condemns this incident with the contempt it deserves, and right at the outset, we want to make it abundantly clear that we will leave no stone unturned to deal with this matter," Smalberger said in a news conference.

The incident allegedly occurred at the Johannesburg Medium B Correctional Centre, commonly known as Sun City. The prison is notorious for housing some of South Africa's most violent criminals.

"The pictures taken were of an event hosted in line with June Youth Month celebrations on the 21st of June," Smalberger said.

