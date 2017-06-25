Dozens missing after tourist boat sinks in Colombia

Story highlights Boat sank in reservoir near Medellin

Officials say 150 were on board

(CNN) Efforts to find 31 people still missing after a tourist boat capsized in northwest Colombia have been suspended overnight due to thunderstorms.

At least six people died in the incident which occurred near the town of Guatape, roughly 45 kilometers (28 miles) east of Medellin, one of Colombia's biggest cities.

Colombian officials originally said nine people had died, but later lowered the figure to six. Around 122 of the 170 or so people on board have been rescued.

The boat, emblazoned with the name El Almirante, started taking on water while transporting passengers in a reservoir.

Tourist boat El Almirante is seen taking on water in the Guatape, Antioquia on June 25, 2017.

Video on social media shows the multi-tiered tour boat tilt from one side to the other before the lower deck submerges.

