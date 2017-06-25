Breaking News

60 London high-rise buildings fail fire safety tests after Grenfell disaster

By Lindsay Isaac and Holly Yan, CNN

Updated 2:20 PM ET, Sun June 25, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Burning debris falls from the 24-story Grenfell Tower as a massive fire engulfs the London apartment building early on Wednesday, June 14. Dozens of people are dead or presumed dead.
Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
Burning debris falls from the 24-story Grenfell Tower as a massive fire engulfs the London apartment building early on Wednesday, June 14. Dozens of people are dead or presumed dead.
Hide Caption
1 of 23
Smoke rises from the Grenfell Tower hours after the fire. The government has promised a public inquiry, and police have opened a criminal investigation.
Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
Smoke rises from the Grenfell Tower hours after the fire. The government has promised a public inquiry, and police have opened a criminal investigation.
Hide Caption
2 of 23
A woman runs near paramedics working near the fire.
Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
A woman runs near paramedics working near the fire.
Hide Caption
3 of 23
Witnesses reported terrifying accounts of people trapped in the tower. Some people were reported to have jumped from the tower.
Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
Witnesses reported terrifying accounts of people trapped in the tower. Some people were reported to have jumped from the tower.
Hide Caption
4 of 23
A woman cries as she tries to locate a missing relative.
Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
A woman cries as she tries to locate a missing relative.
Hide Caption
5 of 23
Firefighters work to bring the blaze under control.
Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
Firefighters work to bring the blaze under control.
Hide Caption
6 of 23
Emergency service members work at the scene.
Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
Emergency service members work at the scene.
Hide Caption
7 of 23
Michael Paramasivan and his daughter Thea Kavanagh managed to escape the fire.
Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
Michael Paramasivan and his daughter Thea Kavanagh managed to escape the fire.
Hide Caption
8 of 23
Police stand near debris on the ground.
Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
Police stand near debris on the ground.
Hide Caption
9 of 23
People watch as Grenfell Tower is engulfed by fire.
Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
People watch as Grenfell Tower is engulfed by fire.
Hide Caption
10 of 23
A security cordon holds people back as Grenfell Tower burns.
Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
A security cordon holds people back as Grenfell Tower burns.
Hide Caption
11 of 23
Firefighters battle the massive blaze.
Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
Firefighters battle the massive blaze.
Hide Caption
12 of 23
People watch as smoke rises from the tower.
Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
People watch as smoke rises from the tower.
Hide Caption
13 of 23
Emergency personnel prepare in an open area near the fire.
Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
Emergency personnel prepare in an open area near the fire.
Hide Caption
14 of 23
The building, built in the 1970s, was home to 125 families.
Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
The building, built in the 1970s, was home to 125 families.
Hide Caption
15 of 23
Children wear masks that were distributed near the site of the fire.
Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
Children wear masks that were distributed near the site of the fire.
Hide Caption
16 of 23
Smoke could be seen billowing over the heads of residents who gathered in nearby streets to watch the blaze.
Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
Smoke could be seen billowing over the heads of residents who gathered in nearby streets to watch the blaze.
Hide Caption
17 of 23
Police officers asked people to step back so they could expand the cordon and make more space for emergency services.
Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
Police officers asked people to step back so they could expand the cordon and make more space for emergency services.
Hide Caption
18 of 23
Residents of Whitchurch Road watch smoke streaming from the tower.
Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
Residents of Whitchurch Road watch smoke streaming from the tower.
Hide Caption
19 of 23
Emergency services respond to the fire.
Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
Emergency services respond to the fire.
Hide Caption
20 of 23
Residents from nearby Barandon Walk wait outside their building. The building was evacuated around 2 a.m. Police told residents that heat emanating from the fire could affect the structure of their building.
Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
Residents from nearby Barandon Walk wait outside their building. The building was evacuated around 2 a.m. Police told residents that heat emanating from the fire could affect the structure of their building.
Hide Caption
21 of 23
Witness Michael Kyriakou told CNN the fire spread quickly, with one side of the building ablaze around 15 minutes after it started. &quot;Within an hour it had engulfed the top part of the building,&quot; he said. &quot;There are people in bathrobes and slippers all around us, so hopefully as many as possible got out.&quot;
Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
Witness Michael Kyriakou told CNN the fire spread quickly, with one side of the building ablaze around 15 minutes after it started. "Within an hour it had engulfed the top part of the building," he said. "There are people in bathrobes and slippers all around us, so hopefully as many as possible got out."
Hide Caption
22 of 23
The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea activated a &quot;major emergency plan&quot; in response to the blaze.
Photos: Fire engulfs apartment block in West London
The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea activated a "major emergency plan" in response to the blaze.
Hide Caption
23 of 23
41 london fire40 london fire 061429 london fire25 london fire38 london fire 061424 london fire30 london fire39 london fire 061434 london fire31 london fire32 london fire08 london fire37 london fire18 london fire - RESTRICTED16 london fire - RESTRICTED36 london fire06 london fire 14 london fire 12 london fire15 london fire - RESTRICTED13 london fire 10 london fire11 london fire

Story highlights

  • 60 buildings have been tested for fire-resistant cladding; all 60 have failed
  • Officials order the evacuation of apartment tower blocks deemed unsafe

London (CNN)Fallout from this month's catastrophic apartment tower fire keeps spreading across the UK, with more inspection failures and an order to vacate unsafe apartment buildings.

All 60 high-rise buildings that have been tested so far for fire-resistant cladding have failed, a UK government spokesman told CNN on Sunday.
Those 60 buildings are among 600 across the country set to be tested for potentially dangerous cladding, or siding, in light of the June 14 blaze that engulfed Grenfell Tower. The inferno killed 79 people and cast a spotlight on conditions faced by some Londoners in apartment tower blocks.
    &#39;Grenfell changes everything&#39;: Shadow of high-rise fire looms across UK
    'Grenfell changes everything': Shadow of high-rise fire looms across UK
    Camden Councillor Georgia Gould announced last week that about 800 households would be evacuated from five apartment towers, as the residents' safety could not be guaranteed.
    Those living in buildings deemed unsafe by fire officials "must leave," the Camden Council said in a statement.
    Read More
    "By remaining in the blocks, these residents risk delaying the work that is required and that we are undertaking to make these homes safe," the statement said. "It is not safe to remain in these blocks, and our residents' safety will continue to be the Council's number one priority."
    Camden official explains need for evacuations
    Camden official explains need for evacuations

      JUST WATCHED

      Camden official explains need for evacuations

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Camden official explains need for evacuations 00:55
    Residents will have to live elsewhere for four to six weeks while external cladding on those buildings is removed. They will be moved to temporary housing, which includes hotels and homes of friends and family.
    As for the Grenfell Tower investigation, police said they are considering manslaughter charges among the criminal offenses that may have been committed at the high-rise building.

    CNN's Marilia Brocchetto contributed to this report.