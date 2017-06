Photos: Massive landslide wipes out village in China's Sichuan Province Rescue workers walk to the location where they will look for survivors of a massive landslide near Xinmo village in China's Sichuan Province on June 25. Heavy rains caused the side of a mountain to collapse onto the small village. Hide Caption 1 of 12

Photos: Massive landslide wipes out village in China's Sichuan Province Rescue personal using front loaders search for missing people on June 25. Hide Caption 2 of 12

Photos: Massive landslide wipes out village in China's Sichuan Province Household goods are scattered among the debris as rescue workers search for victims on June 25. Hide Caption 3 of 12

Photos: Massive landslide wipes out village in China's Sichuan Province Two people cry among the rubble on June 25. Hide Caption 4 of 12

Photos: Massive landslide wipes out village in China's Sichuan Province Volunteers deliver supplies to the site of a landslide on June 25. Hide Caption 5 of 12

Photos: Massive landslide wipes out village in China's Sichuan Province A rescue worker takes a nap on June 25. Hide Caption 6 of 12

Photos: Massive landslide wipes out village in China's Sichuan Province Hide Caption 7 of 12

Photos: Massive landslide wipes out village in China's Sichuan Province Rescue workers uncover the body of a victim June 24. Hide Caption 8 of 12

Photos: Massive landslide wipes out village in China's Sichuan Province Emergency personnel swarm the area of landslide looking for survivors on June 24. Hide Caption 9 of 12

Photos: Massive landslide wipes out village in China's Sichuan Province Emergency personnel work at the site of the massive landslide on June 24. Hide Caption 10 of 12

Photos: Massive landslide wipes out village in China's Sichuan Province Much of village of Xinmo was covered by the landslide on June 24. Hide Caption 11 of 12