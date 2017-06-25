Teen hurt after dropping from ride at Six Flags

Story highlights Video shows girl dangling, dropping from gondola-style attraction

A 40-year-old man was hurt as he tried to catch the girl

(CNN) A 14-year-old girl was injured when she dropped from a ride Saturday night at a Six Flags amusement park in upstate New York, the sheriff's office said.

The girl was not seriously injured and was in stable condition Sunday morning at the Albany Medical Center, the Warren County Sheriff's Office said.

Employees at The Great Escape & Splashwater Kingdom in Queensbury treated the girl before emergency crews arrived, the sheriff's office said. She was taken initially to the Glens Falls Hospital and later flown by helicopter to Albany.

The girl, from Greenwood, Delaware, was on the Sky Ride, a slow gondola-style attraction. Video shows her hanging by her hands as a crowd 25 feet below reaches up and calls to her. She lets go, strikes a tree limb on the way down, and is caught by people in the crowd.

Sheriff: Safety equipment in working order

Read More