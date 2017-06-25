Tom Price promises GOP won't pull 'rug out' on health care

Story highlights Tom Price said the bill is only "part" of the full health care plan

He disagreed with Heller, saying the bill will lower premiums

Washington (CNN) Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price defended the GOP health care plan Sunday from Republicans opposing the bill.

Price said on CNN's "State of the Union" that Nevada Sen. Dean Heller and Gov. Brian Sandoval might misunderstand the full intentions of the party on health care and issued a broad promise to the country.

"What I'm telling you is the system, the plan that we would put in place, would not allow individuals to fall through the cracks," Price told CNN's Dana Bash. "We would not pull the rug out from under anybody. We would not have individuals lose coverage that they want for themselves and for their family. We want to make certain that health care is available to all Americans."

Price reiterated the argument he has made for months, saying the bills under consideration in Congress are only one part of the GOP's health care plan and that HHS will take action on the administration side to lower premiums -- which Heller said the Senate's newly revealed bill will not do.

"I think there's a misunderstanding about what the entire plan is," Price said. "And the fact of the matter is, the bill is part of the plan, and then the kinds of things that we're doing through the Department of Health and Human Services add on to that."

