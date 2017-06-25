Story highlights The senators reflect different positions in the party

Both have criticized the bill

Washington (CNN) Two Republican critics of the Senate's health care bill expressed strong doubts Sunday that the legislation can make it through the chamber before the July 4 recess, as the GOP leadership wants.

"It's certainly going to be very difficult," Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said on ABC's "This Week" when asked whether the Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and President Donald Trump could get her support by week's end. "For my part, I'm very concerned about the cost of insurance for older people with serious chronic illnesses and the impact of the Medicaid cuts on our state governments, the most vulnerable people in our society, and health care providers such as our rural hospitals and nursing homes, most of whom are very dependent on the Medicaid program."

Collins, a center-right Republican, allowed for the possibility that the Senate could work late during an open amendment process and said she would withhold a final decision on the bill until the Congressional Budget Office issues an assessment on its effects, which is expected in the coming days.

"It's hard for me to see the bill passing this week, but that's up to the majority leader," Collins said. "We could well be in all night a couple of nights."

Meanwhile, Sen. Ron Johnson, a conservative from Wisconsin, said on NBC's "Meet the Press" that he wanted to see further changes to the bill before he could commit to supporting it, adding the Senate should not "rush this process."

